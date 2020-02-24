Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'Huskers start hectic finish for Illini
Illinois' 7 p.m. Monday showdown with Nebraska is one of three games this week for the Illini. It's also one of five in a 13-day span to end the regular season. Illinois having not played since last Tuesday's upset at then No. 9 Penn State provided a much needed break.
"It was great for Ayo (Dosnumu)," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Not only was he a little bit sore. He found out how quickly you get out of shape. He was pretty tired at the end of that game (against Penn State). It was a couple days off and continued recovery for him, and then it was back to work on Friday.
"It was great timing for me. I had the flu. I've been in bed for about three days, so I guess if you're going to get that nasty bug it was now the time to do it. (Sunday) was the first day I felt among the living again."
Illinois (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) will ride that time off into its first — and only — regular season game against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers (7-19, 2-13) enter the game having lost 11 straight. They share that worst in the Big Ten losing streak with Northwestern, which lost Sunday against Minnesota.
Underwood, who praised first-year coach Fred Hoiberg for what he's done with the Cornhuskers, would caution reading too much into their record. Nebraska is better than its record in Underwood's opinion.
"They're one of the elite offensive teams in the Big Ten," Underwood said. "They do it not with size — not with pounding you in the paint and they're capable of that — but with tempo. They're extremely handsy on the defensive side. They get a lot of steals. This is probably the premier cutting team in our conference. They do a great job of cutting. ... Then they've got a point guard (Cam Mack), who's a very gifted passer and makes everybody better.
"This is a team that can really shoot it, and they've had moments against everybody where you're almost in awe with how easily they score the ball from three sometimes. We'll have to be on our Ps and Qs. Transition defense will be a big part of this. We were great at Penn State with that, and we've got to continue that."
