Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hutcherson could play
Austin Hutcherson going through some pregame work. #Illini pic.twitter.com/OvwJXo2FgA— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 15, 2021
Austin Hutcherson suffered a bruised tailbone in practice leading up to Illinois' second exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.) at the end of October and has been sidelined ever since. It's simply the latest injury in a long line of them for the 6-foot-6 guard, who is still waiting on his Illini debut after transferring in from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.) in the summer of 2019.
Hutcherson did play in Illinois' first exhibition game against St. Francis. Even tied Kofi Cockburn for the team scoring lead with 14 points. In a game that didn't count.
But after going through at least the shooting part of shootaround before the Arkansas State game on Nov. 12 and progressing to a pregame workout ahead of last Monday's game at Marquette, Hutcherson could actually make his Illinois debut tonight against Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
"He was on a minute restriction for a few days early in the week and then came back (Saturday) in practice in uniform," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Sunday afternoon. "He’ll be in uniform (Monday). We'll see what that looks like in terms of his playing, but he has looked very healthy and very good."
