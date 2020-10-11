Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hype apparently not a consensus
Multiple national college basketball writers (and one in Savoy) have Illinois ranked in the top 10 heading into the 2020-21 season. There is a dissenting voice, however.
Dick Vitale isn't quite so high on the Illini. The ESPN analyst is an AP Top 25 voter, so his preseason take on the top teams in the country does have some impact. Right now? He's got Illinois at No. 16 — behind No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Iowa when it comes to the Big Ten.
Will this be another stand-on-his-head moment for the college basketball personality? We'll see.
Illinois at No. 16 is the lowest I've seen the Illini, with Vitale matching the guys over at Three-Man Weave. Of course, it's Vitale's ranking, and he's free to do with it as he pleases.
Are there teams Vitale ranks ahead of Illinois that I wouldn't. Clearly, the answer is yes — starting with both Wisconsin and Iowa. Vitale also has Florida State ranked higher (12th) than I would have the Seminoles even though coach Leonard Hamilton will surely "surprise" everybody with another legit team Creighton and Tennessee are also higher on Vitale's list than they would be on mine. Both good teams. Illinois' ceiling just might be higher.
Meanwhile, a little behind-the-scenes info on the preseason AP poll and All-American teams. I've now got one month to get both ballots submitted. Time to fully immerse myself (even more) in college basketball. Good thing that's the kind of "homework" I've always enjoyed.
