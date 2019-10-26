Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'I’m almost starting to talk more than Giorgi'
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
A more vocal Trent Frazier on the court for Illinois hasn’t happened by accident. The 6-foot-1 junior guard has made it a priority heading into the 2019-20 season to be more of a vocal leader. It was the next step in the evolution of his game.
“Crazy to think, I’m almost starting to talk more than Giorgi (Bezhanishvili),” Frazier said about the Illini’s chatterbox sophomore forward. “He comes up to me in practice and is like, ‘Man you’re talking a lot now. What’s going on?’ It’s season time. It’s the area where I’ve grown in and matured in just being one of the guys my teammates can come to and talk about basketball. It’s important for me to continue to do better at that and be a leader on the floor.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has noticed the change in Frazier’s on-court communication. For a coach that regularly espouses the idea that “quiet teams lose,” a more vocal Frazier fits exactly what Underwood wants.
“Trent has made another jump in terms of his overall game,” Underwood said. “He came here as a freshman, and we couldn’t get him to say, ‘Hello.’ He was that quiet, and yet he was very productive. Last year he became a better all around player. Now again he’s taken the next step, and that’s the leadership piece.
“He is talking a lot. He’s not as loud as Giorgi, but he is talking as much as Giorgi. When you have five people on the floor, communication is of an utmost importance all the time. Basketball is a lot of problem solving. Nothing is the same every single time, so you have to solve problems. The best way to do that is through communication and talking. There’s no mind reading. We’ve made huge gains in that area.”
Better and more communication is a daily talking point with the Illini. Frazier said his comfort level in being a more vocal leader has come with increased trust, which has given him the confidence to know he’s saying the right things and that his teammates will take it the right way.
“It takes a lot of trust from these guys and the coaching staff for me to open up and talk to my teammates and be that voice on the court and communicate with different guys,” Frazier said. “We’ve got to talk. We’re getting different guys talking. Everybody has that voice.”
News-Gazette