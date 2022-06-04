Good Morning, Illini Nation: IBCA All-Star game and the Illini
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2022 IBCA All-Star games are scheduled for June 11 in Pontiac. This year's event doesn't feature any future Illinois basketball players. Mostly because the only one eligible would have been Ty Rodgers, and the Thornton standout has an otherwise busy June. Full rosters for the 1A/2A and 3A/4A boys' and girls' all-star games can be found here.
While there aren't any future Illini playing in Pontiac this year, several former Illini have earned MVP honors in past IBCA All-Star games, which date back to 1975. The full list:
Class A/1A-2A
- Tom Michael, Carlyle, 1989
- Mike Tisdale, Riverton, 2007
Class AA/3A-4A
- Kenny Battle, West Aurora, 1984
- Larry Smith, Alton, 1986
- Jerry Hester, Peoria Manual, 1993
- Awvee Storey, Proviso West, 1996
- Sergio McClain, Peoria Manual, 1997
- Sean Harrington, Elgin, 1999
- Brett Melton, Mahomet-Seymour, 2000
- Roger Powell, Joliet, 2001
- James Augustine, Lincoln-Way Central, 2002
- Brian Randle, Peoria Notre Dame, 2003
- Jamar Smith, Peoria Richwoods, 2005
- Bill Cole, Peoria Richwoods, 2007
- Stan Simpson, Simeon, 2008
- Brandon Paul, Warren Township, 2009
- Nnanna Egwu, St. Ignatius, 2011
- Jaylon Tate, Simeon, 2013
- DJ Williams, Simeon, 2015
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).