Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ice water in his veins
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu has made a name for himself as a closer. Arguably the best in college basketball. Hit enough game winners and that moniker is an easy sell. Want to see all of his big time shots the past three seasons? The folks at BTN have you covered.
The most 𝑪𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉 player in College Basketball. 🔥@AyoDos_11 has delivered when it matters most his entire @IlliniMBB career. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w2qNxYwRQd— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2021
The video montage was a fun stroll down memory lane. I was in the building for every one of those shots. I witnessed Dosunmu drill dagger after dagger. Let's reminisce:
Feb. 5, 2019 — Illinois 79, Michigan State 74
Sorry Dan Dakich, turns out Dosunmu pulling up from deep (near NBA range) did end well for Illinois. He wound up hitting a pair of threes in the final 2 1/2 minutes to secure the best win of the season.
Feb. 14, 2019 — Illinois 63, Ohio State 56
I choose not to go back and ensure I didn't use a cheesy Valentine's Day reference with Dosunmu firing from even deeper this time for a dagger three that put the Buckeyes away.
Jan. 8, 2020 — Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70
Dosunmu put Wisconsin's Brad Davison on skates with a nifty crossover (something most fans of any Big Ten could get behind), and his three-pointer with 45 seconds to play was the difference maker given the Badgers hit one of their own before the final horn. Fun fact, the Illini actually won wearing their road blue uniforms (one of two wins in the road blues in the Brad Underwood era).
Jan. 18, 2020 — Illinois 75, Northwestern 71
It was a long two this time, but the same end result. Dosunmu used a Kofi Cockburn ball screen and then a stepback to create space and hit the 20-footer over Northwestern's AJ Turner that turned a one-possession game into a secure Illini victory.
Jan. 25, 2020 — Illinois 64, Michigan 62
What a month. And this one might have been the best. It was pure "Iso Ayo" against the Wolverines' Zavier Simpson. The Michigan point guard played good defense, but Dosunmu got to his spot at the free throw line and then rose up over the smaller guard for the game winner with 0.5 seconds on the clock.
Feb. 18, 2020 — Illinois 62, Penn State 56
I heard this after the fact because I was in State College, Pa., instead of watching the game on TV (it was the mic'd up game on FS1), but all Penn State coach Pat Chambers told his team in the timeout huddle with 30 seconds to play was to not let Dosunmu go to his right. Lots of coaches say that. Sometimes Dosunmu goes right and scores anyway.
This time? Dosunmu used a simple crossover on the Nittany Lions' Myles Dread, who was overplaying on the right to force him left, and the Illinois guard went left and hit a mid-lane floater/late game dagger.
March 1, 2020 — Illinois 67, Indiana 66
Dosunmu scored the Illini's last five points, including another dagger three in the final 90 seconds, in a game that ended with a one-point margin only because Indiana's Rob Phinisee hit a meaningless three at the buzzer.
March 8, 2020 — Illinois 78, Iowa 76
Kofi Cockburn blocked Iowa's potential game-tying shot by Luka Garza, but it was Dosunmu, of course, who put his team in position to win with a pull-up midrange jumper over Bakari Evelyn that had the Illini leading by four with 31 seconds to play. Madhouse on Kirby doesn't have quite the same ring, but it was true that day.
Dec. 26, 2020 — Illinois 69, Indiana 60
Another late three-pointer for Dosunmu to help put away another Big Ten opponent. This one was part of a 30-point game against the Hoosiers.
Feb. 12, 2021 — Illinois 77, Nebraska 72 (OT)
A long two with 18.5 seconds to play helped close out Illinois' road win against the Cornhuskers. That make finished up Dosunmu's 31-point game — 17 of which came in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation and overtime.
Feb. 16, 2021 — Illinois 73, Northwestern 66
The Wildcats were on the receiving end again. This time we were all introduced to "Logo Dos" for his final shot was a pull-up three from about 28 feet. Northwestern coach Chris Collins recruited Dosunmu out of Morgan Park. Went after him hard and remains a fan. This is the continued thanks he gets.
