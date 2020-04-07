Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ideal title matchup? Giorgi had an idea.
Monday night was supposed to the NCAA championship game. Maybe Illinois would have been playing in it. The Illini weren't necessary a title favorite, but a topsy turvy college basketball season could well have meant the same in the NCAA tournament.
Except it wasn't played, and championship Monday went on like every day from the past several weeks. Without sports.
That leaves the now vacant and uncontested 2020 NCAA championship game an interesting what if. And if Illinois would have made it, sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili had a ready response for the team he would have liked to have faced. With a bit of a shoutout to Illini coach Brad Underwood.
"Who would it be?" Bezhanishvili said in his appearance on Monday Night SportsTalk. "I would say I would be playing ... Stephen F. Austin. That's coach's old school. It would definitely be fun to play against them as much as he brings them up as an example (like), 'Oh my god, my team did this.'
"We talk smack to him as players. I definitely do. I don't know about other players, but I talk smack to him about it. It would be fun to play against Stephen F. Austin in the final game ... and we'd definitely beat them."
