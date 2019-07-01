College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Listen to this article

Submit your questions by clicking here

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.

The wall outside the Illinois men’s basketball locker room in Ubben Basketball Complex displays every draft pick in Illini history. First round picks Kendall Gill, Brian Cook, Deron Williams and Meyers Leonard have a place of prominence in the center of the display.

vance

1943 Whiz Kids, from left: Andy Phillip, Ken Menke, Art Mathisen, Jack Smiley and Gene Vance.

Illinois’ first picks came in the inaugural year of the BAA, which later became the NBA, when both Gene Vance (fourth round) and future Naismith Hall of Fame selection Andy Phillip (fifth round) were selected by the Chicago Stags. Don Sunderlage was Illinois’ first first rounder in 1951. The ‘80s, of course, belonged to the Illini with 18 draft picks, including Derek Harper, Ken Norman, Kenny Battle and Nick Anderson all in the first round.

meyers

Portland Trail Blazers draft picks, from left, guard Damian Lillard, center Meyers Leonard and guard Will Barton are introduced as general manager Neil Olshey watches at an NBA basketball news conference at the city's Children's Museum on Monday, July 9, 2012, in Portland, Ore. 

Then came just four draft picks in the ‘90s. Seven more in the first decade of the new millenium. And ... Leonard in 2012 as the last Illini selected and the only pick this decade.

Ayo Dosunmu has every shot to snap Illinois’ streak of draft night irrelevancy next June. One projection has him being selected as high as the No. 8 pick. Could any of his Illini teammates join him in the 2020 draft? Perhaps 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn?

Ayo Dosnumu
Buy Now

Ayo Dosunmu is swarmed by fans after the team's win against Michigan State on Feb. 5, 2019.

“It’s probably too early to say with him,” said Jeremy Woo, who covers for the NBA draft for Sports Illustrated. “The game is moving away from bigs in his mold. I don’t want to say too much because we haven’t seen him in the Big Ten yet, but I think he’ll be productive for them for sure. Definitely a player that’s good enough for their level.

“I liked watching (Giorgi) Bezhanishvili last year. I don’t think he’s an NBA player, but I enjoyed watching him. He plays hard, and I appreciate his passion.”

News-Gazette