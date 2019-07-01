Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illini and the NBA draft
The wall outside the Illinois men’s basketball locker room in Ubben Basketball Complex displays every draft pick in Illini history. First round picks Kendall Gill, Brian Cook, Deron Williams and Meyers Leonard have a place of prominence in the center of the display.
Illinois’ first picks came in the inaugural year of the BAA, which later became the NBA, when both Gene Vance (fourth round) and future Naismith Hall of Fame selection Andy Phillip (fifth round) were selected by the Chicago Stags. Don Sunderlage was Illinois’ first first rounder in 1951. The ‘80s, of course, belonged to the Illini with 18 draft picks, including Derek Harper, Ken Norman, Kenny Battle and Nick Anderson all in the first round.
Then came just four draft picks in the ‘90s. Seven more in the first decade of the new millenium. And ... Leonard in 2012 as the last Illini selected and the only pick this decade.
Ayo Dosunmu has every shot to snap Illinois’ streak of draft night irrelevancy next June. One projection has him being selected as high as the No. 8 pick. Could any of his Illini teammates join him in the 2020 draft? Perhaps 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn?
“It’s probably too early to say with him,” said Jeremy Woo, who covers for the NBA draft for Sports Illustrated. “The game is moving away from bigs in his mold. I don’t want to say too much because we haven’t seen him in the Big Ten yet, but I think he’ll be productive for them for sure. Definitely a player that’s good enough for their level.
“I liked watching (Giorgi) Bezhanishvili last year. I don’t think he’s an NBA player, but I enjoyed watching him. He plays hard, and I appreciate his passion.”
