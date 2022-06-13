College/Prep Sports Reporter

Great Britain's Andrew Lawrence, right, gets past USA's Deron Williams. Williams, a former Illini, scored 19 points Thursday.

Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers joined an elite group Sunday when he won a gold medal playing for Team USA in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Rodgers is the 16th Illini to compete internationally (all with the U.S. unless otherwise noted). Deron Williams is the most prolific of the bunch with four medals in five events. The full list:

Olympics

Deron Williams — 2008 (gold) and 2012 (gold)

Robert Archibald (Great Britain) — 2012 

Jens Kujawa (Germany) — 1992

FIBA World Championship

Tal Brody — 1967 and 1970

Rick Schmidt — 1974 (bronze)

Kiwane Garris — 1998 (bronze)

FIBA Tournament of the Americas

Deron Williams — 2007 (gold)

Pan American Games

George BonSalle — 1959 (gold)

World University Games

Craig Tucker — 1979 (gold)

Jerry Hester — 1997 (gold)

Cory Bradford — 1999 (gold)

FIBA U18 Americas Championship

Dee Brown — 2002 (bronze)

Deron Williams — 2002 (bronze)

Jereme Richmond — 2010 (gold)

Ayo Dosunmu — 2018 (gold)

FIBA U19 World Championship

Dee Brown — 2003

Deron Williams — 2003

Meyers Leonard — 2011

FIBA U20 Americas Championship

Brian Cook — 2000 (silver)

FIBA U21 World Championship

Brian Cook — 2001 (gold)

