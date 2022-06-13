Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illini in international competition
Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers joined an elite group Sunday when he won a gold medal playing for Team USA in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Rodgers is the 16th Illini to compete internationally (all with the U.S. unless otherwise noted). Deron Williams is the most prolific of the bunch with four medals in five events. The full list:
Olympics
Deron Williams — 2008 (gold) and 2012 (gold)
Robert Archibald (Great Britain) — 2012
Jens Kujawa (Germany) — 1992
FIBA World Championship
Tal Brody — 1967 and 1970
Rick Schmidt — 1974 (bronze)
Kiwane Garris — 1998 (bronze)
FIBA Tournament of the Americas
Deron Williams — 2007 (gold)
Pan American Games
George BonSalle — 1959 (gold)
World University Games
Craig Tucker — 1979 (gold)
Jerry Hester — 1997 (gold)
Cory Bradford — 1999 (gold)
FIBA U18 Americas Championship
Dee Brown — 2002 (bronze)
Deron Williams — 2002 (bronze)
Jereme Richmond — 2010 (gold)
Ayo Dosunmu — 2018 (gold)
FIBA U19 World Championship
Dee Brown — 2003
Deron Williams — 2003
Meyers Leonard — 2011
FIBA U20 Americas Championship
Brian Cook — 2000 (silver)
FIBA U21 World Championship
Brian Cook — 2001 (gold)
