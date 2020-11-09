Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

My colleague Colin Likas caught up with Tuscola junior guard Jalen Quinn to cap what's been an ongoing series spotlighting the best basketball players in the News-Gazette area. Be sure to check it out.

Quinn currently holds offers from Loyola Chicago, Southern Illinois, UIC and Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard also has some interest from a few high-major programs. Purdue is on the Tuscola native. So is Missouri.

And so is Illinois. Quinn has made the short trip to State Farm Center for multiple Illini games. Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman has made that trip in reverse, checking Quinn out on his own turf.

Quinn is also working to elevate his recruiting profile. He played for the Indy Heat two summers ago and would have been on the Under Armour circuit this past spring and summer with the Illinois Wolves had it not been canceled.

Instead, Quinn made multiple trips per week to the Chicago area this summer to work out with the Wolves, a program that has sent players like Demetri McCamey, Nnanna Egwu and Tracy Abrams to Champaign. Another 2022 guard, Yorkville Christian's Jaden Schutt, also plays for the Wolves and is a top priority for Illinois in the 2022 class.

"Him and his family gave up a lot to travel five hours each day on the weekends to come work out with us, and I think he got a lot out of it," Illinois Wolves director Mike Mullins said about Quinn. "That's why we don't do one-offs or have a guy for one tournament."

Those workouts with the Wolves provided a different type of environment for Quinn. He got the opportunity to play with 6-9 and 6-10 bigs and athletic 6-5 to 6-7 wings. He also played against point guards on the Division I path.

"Each week he got better," Mullins said. "He never got frustrated. He got more focused, and he adapted and elevated his game. When you're a special player, the game tells the truth to people. You might think you can play somewhere, but until you can elevate your game to that level you can or you can't.

"Jalen was obviously able to elevate his game to that level, and he's got more room to go. The kid's got a work ethic that's unparalleled. He's got the upside."