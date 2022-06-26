Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois' Big Ten/ACC Challenge history
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2022-23 season will feature the 24th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge — the full slate of which were announced earlier this week. In a case of mostly retread matchups, at least Illinois got a new opponent. The Illini have never played Syracuse in the Challenge and haven't played the Orange at all since 1995.
With the Challenge in mind, let's dive a little bit deeper into Illinois' history:
— The Illini are 10-13 all time in the Challenge, but they've won two in a row (at Duke, home against Notre Dame) for the first time since a four-game winning streak from 2009-12.
— Illinois' longest losing streak in the Challenge is three, which has been hit multiple times. As in 1999-2001, 2006-08, 2013-15 and 2017-19.
— The Illini actually have three Challenge losses to a Big Ten team. Not a typo. Maryland beat Illinois in 2001, 2006 and 2007 before leaving the ACC for greener ($$$$) pastures. The Illini also beat the Terrapins in 2011.
— Illinois' most common Challenge opponent has been North Carolina with five games in 23 years. The Illini are 4-1 against the Tar Heels in those games, including a Nov. 29, 2005, win in Chapel Hill, N.C., that came 240 days after North Carolina beat Illinois in the NCAA championship game.
— In addition to Syracuse, which will obviously change in November, the Illini have yet to face Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Boston College, Louisville or Pittsburgh in the Challenge.
— Illinois' full Challenge history:
- Nov. 29, 2021 – Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72 (Champaign)
- Dec. 8, 2020 – #6 Illinois 83, #10 Duke 68 (Durham, N.C.)
- Dec. 2, 2019 – Miami 81, Illinois 79 (Champaign)
- Nov. 27, 2018 – Notre Dame 76, Illinois 74 (South Bend, Ind.)
- Nov, 28, 2017 – Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73 (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
- Nov. 29, 2016 – Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74 (Champaign)
- Dec. 2, 2015 – Notre Dame 84, Illinois 79 (Champaign)
- Dec. 2, 2014 – #15 Miami 70, #24 Illinois 61 (Miami, Fla.)
- Dec. 3, 2013 – Georgia Tech 67, Illinois 64 (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Nov. 28, 2012 – #22 Illinois 75, Georgia Tech 62 (Champaign)
- Nov. 29, 2011 – Illinois 71, Maryland 62 (College Park, Md.)
- Nov. 30, 2010 – #20 Illinois 79, North Carolina 67 (Champaign)
- Dec. 2, 2009 – Illinois 76, #18 Clemson 74 (Clemson, S.C.)
- Dec. 2, 2008 – Clemson 76, Illinois 74 (Champaign)
- Nov. 28, 2007 – Maryland 69, Illinois 61 (College Park, Md.)
- Nov. 28, 2006 – #23 Maryland 72, Illinois 66 (Champaign)
- Nov. 29, 2005 – #12 Illinois 68, North Carolina 64 (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- Dec. 1, 2004 – #5 Illinois 91, #1 Wake Forest 73 (Champaign)
- Dec. 2, 2003 – #10 North Carolina 88, #11 Illinois 81 (Greensboro, N.C.)
- Dec. 3, 2002 – #25 Illinois 92, #12 North Carolina 65 (Champaign)
- Nov. 27, 2001 – #5 Maryland 76, #2 Illinois 63 (College Park, Md.)
- Nov. 28, 2000 – #1 Duke 78, #9 Illinois 77 (Greensboro, N.C.)
- Nov. 30, 1999 – #17 Duke 72, #16 Illinois 69 (Chicago)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).