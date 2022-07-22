Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois coaches in Year 6
The 2022-23 season will be Brad Underwood's sixth at Illinois. The preceding five years were a mixed bag, as he turned the program from rebuilding in the first two seasons to a point where he considers that a dirty word now that the last three seasons can be considered successes (save for earlier-than-desired NCAA tournament exits).
We don't know yet what Year 6 will bring for Underwood and the Illini, but here's a look at how previous Illinois coaches fared in a season where either they've turned the program around or not:
John Groce
Groce didn't even make it to a sixth season, as he managed just a single NCAA tournament appearance with mostly none of his own players and zero finishes in the top half of the Big Ten.
Bruce Weber
Illinois bounced back in Weber's sixth season from a dreadful 16-19 season to finish tied for second in the Big Ten in 2008-09 thanks to an incredibly balanced lineup featuring double-digit scorers in Demetri McCamey, Mike Davis, Mike Tisdale and Trent Meacham. The Illini stayed in the top half of the Big Ten until Weber's final season, where it all fell apart with just two wins in the final 13 games.
Bill Self
Self didn't last six seasons in Champaign either. His three-year stint, though, came with 78 wins and a share of two Big Ten titles before he left for arguably his dream job at Kansas.
Lon Kruger
Kruger was another short-timer, but his four seasons at Illinois were mostly a success. A 14-18 record in 1998-99 was the outlier, but the Illini also shared the Big Ten title a year prior. The allure of the NBA and the Atlanta Hawks proved to be too much to keep Kruger in C-U.
Lou Henson
The Illinois Hall of Fame coach was the opposite of a short-timer with 21 seasons with the Illini. Year 6 for Henson was a bit of a breakthrough after he faced an uphill climb following what had been a real decline in the program at the end of the Harv Schmidt era and in Gene Bartow's lone season. Illinois went 21-8 in Henson's sixth season in 1980-81, placed third in the Big Ten and finished the year ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1968-69.
Gene Bartow
Bartow became John Wooden's successor at UCLA despite going 8-18 in the 1974-75 season at Illinois in the first year of what was a five-year contract.
Harv Schmidt
Schmidt coached one of the best scorers in Illinois program history in Nick Weatherspoon, but didn't bank much success at his alma mater. Schmidt's sixth year was one of his better seasons with a 14-10 record and third place finish in the Big Ten, but he was out a year later after going 5-18.
Harry Combes
Combes was never able to match the success of his first five years as Illinois coach (three Big Ten titles and three Final Four appearances), but he had just a single losing season in his 20-year run. An 18-4 record and runner-up Big Ten finish in Combes' sixth season was clearly not bad, but it still fell short of what had become the expectation even with much of the same roster as the prior year (22-4, Big Ten title and the Final Four).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette.