Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'Illinois Day' on BTN
Have plans for today? Cancel them. Then park yourself in front of the TV for "Illinois Day" on BTN. It'll be worth it just to relive some of the best memories of the last 30-plus years. Particularly on the basketball court.
If you're not a super early riser, you can still start your day at 8 a.m. by watching Illinois crush Chris Paul's hopes and dreams. Arguably one of the biggest and best games ever at (now State Farm Center) is the first basketball content of the day and is followed by more from that magical 2004-05 team (plus the revenge game against North Carolina the following year that, let's be fair, didn't make up for the title game loss at all).
Then, for some reason, BTN won't give you more hoops until 7:30 p.m. with another impressive game from a Final Four season with the Flyin' Illini's double overtime thriller against Dennis Scott and Georgia Tech.
The last must re-watch game at 9 p.m. will settle one of the greatest debates in Illinois basketball history. Tune in for yourself to see if Rennie Clemons dunked on Shaquille O'Neal. (Or don't and preserve a more fun story to re-tell).
