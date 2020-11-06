Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois getting more love
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander annually ranks each and every Division I men's basketball team in the country ahead of the season. I can only imagine it's an arduous task. One that only gets more difficult as teams continue to transition up to the D-I level like Bellarmine, Dixie State, Tarleton State (coached by former Illini assistant Billy Gillispie) and UC San Diego.
So Norlander had to rank 1-357 this year. Illinois fans, though, had to wait for the final day to find out where the Illini ranked. It was ... high.
Here's part of what Norlander had to say about Brad Underwood's No. 4 ranked team:
"Fighting Illini fans, enjoy this. Bask in a preseason of hype you've been anticipating for 15 years. Illinois benefitted more than any other team in college basketball in terms of having two on-the-fence star players return. I speak of course of wing Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn, who will comprise one of the best 1-2 combos in college hoops."
Here's a few more thoughts on Norlander's massive project. It's one I read every year because college basketball is my jam (and Norlander's a DMB fan, so he'll always have my support):
— Norlander's No. 1 is my No. 1. Villanova, with all of its top players returning save for potential lottery pick Saddiq Bey could well be on its way to winning a third national title in six seasons. The Wildcats aren't loaded in a "look at all those five-stars" sense, but it's still a talented, experienced Jay Wright team. Those tend to be dangerous.
— Twelve of 14 Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 68. The outliers? Nebraska and Northwestern, of course, the dregs of the best conference in the country a year ago likely to repeat that standing in 2020-21. A bit surprised Penn State held steady at No. 63 given the abrupt coaching change, but Norlander seems to be as high on Myreon Jones as I am. (He's good).
— Last place went to Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats, of course, aren't playing this season. Chicago State will likely be the worst of the teams that do play — a position the Cougars held in 2019-20.
— Shoutout to the alma mater for checking in at No. 201. That's pretty solid for Eastern Illinois. Jay Spoonhour has one of the most experienced teams he's ever had in his time in Charleston, but the OVC still belongs to Belmont/Austin Peay/Murray State.
— Bellarmine (located in Louisville, Ky., in case you were wondering) was the highest ranked of the D-I newcomers at No. 296. The Knights won a lot at the D-II level the last decade-plus, notching at least 23 wins in each of the last 11 seasons and winning the 2011 NCAA D-II title and making three other final fours in that span.
