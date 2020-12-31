Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' recruiting efforts thus far in the Class of 2022 don't reveal a single priority. With offers out to multiple players at every position, expect a balanced class from the Illini when all is said and done.
The early recruiting returns mirror that approach, with Illinois now in the top eight for three different 2022 prospects that play three different positions. The latest is four-star big man Mady Traoré. The 6-foot-11, 195-pound big man out of Bishop Walsh (Md.) released a top eight Wednesday that included Oregon, Pittsburgh, Auburn, USC, Kansas, Florida and Virginia Tech along with the Illini.
Traoré, a French native, is ranked as high as the No. 95 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. He's the No. 19 power forward in the country in his class and the No. 3 overall 2022 recruit in Maryland. Ranked ahead of him in the second slot is another Illinois target (and a longer term one) in DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice.
Traoré's Wednesday announcement came on the heels of similar ones by four-star wing Gradey Dick and four-star guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. So while Illinois' 2021-22 roster is unsettled with just a single commitment (Luke Goode) and spring and summer likely to bring many changes, the Illini are making headway in their next class.
