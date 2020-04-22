Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in Hardy's top 12
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jaden Hardy is a consensus five-star, top 10 prospect in the 2021 class, ranked sixth by Rivals and seventh by 247. Even ESPN has him fifth. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound recruit is also the top shooting/combo guard in the junior class.
Illinois has put together a long term recruitment with Hardy, offering him during his freshman season at Coronado (Nev.) High School. Illini coach Brad Underwood also has a lengthy relationship with the Hardy family after recruiting older brother Amauri to Oklahoma State. Of course, Underwood left for Champaign and Amauri wound up at UNLV (and will now grad transfer to Oregon).
Hardy took the next step in his recruitment late last week by cutting his list of potential schools to 12, including Illinois. Also still in the mix are Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, UCLA, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis and Kansas.
Top 12🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/INAagFKFCC— Jaden Hardy (@JadenHardy1) April 17, 2020
Hardy finished his junior season as a Maxpreps Third Team All-American along with future Illinois guard Andre Curbelo and former Illini targets Nimari Burnett and R.J. Davis. Hardy had a 62-point game leading Coronado to a dramatic comeback against Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) and averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists on the year.
Hardy has played the past two season on the Nike EYBL circuit and would have been one of the league's stars this spring. Hardy averaged 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year for a stacked Vegas Elite squad that also featured five-star 2020 recruit Josh Christopher, and he put up 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 2018 for Las Vegas Prospects.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).