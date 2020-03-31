Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Recruiting might not be happening in person right now, but that doesn't mean it's been put on hold in its entirety. Just take Class of 2021 big man Adama Sanogo. Per New York-based reporter Andrew Slater, Sanogo has narrowed his recruitment to a top 10 — Illinois included — and his next step will be Skype conversations with those coaching staffs.
Sanogo is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2020 class ranked as high as No. 49 nationally by Rivals (and No. 66 by 247Sports). The 6-foot-9, 250-pound center, who plays at The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J., could also reportedly reclassify to the 2020 class. Here's how he would fit in at each of his top 10 programs next season if he chooses that path:
Illinois
The Illini have worked to build their frontcourt depth since Brad Underwood arrived ahead of the 2017-18 season. Adding Sanogo to Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (who also played at The Patrick School) would be a more permanent step in depth's direction after real roster churn with frontcourt options the past couple seasons.
UConn
Adding Sanogo would give Dan Hurley and Co. a pair of four-star big men in the 2020 class since the Huskies already landed a commitment from 6-11, 230-pound Canadian center Javonte Brown-Ferguson.
Nebraska
Fred Hoiberg has some help on the way with Tennessee transfer gaining eligibility for the 2020-21 season, and both Kevin Cross and Yvan Ouedraogo should return. Sanogo could play next to all of them as the 5 to their 4.
Maryland
The Terrapins are kind of in desperate need of some frontcourt help. That's even if Jalen Smith decides to return to College Park for another season. Chol Marial is the only other big man on the roster since the Mitchell twins (landed at Rhode Island on Monday) transferred at midseason.
Memphis
The Tigers could use some frontcourt help of their own. While Malcolm Dandridge should return in 2020-21, he's about it for coach Penny Hardaway, although five-star forward Greg Brown III is still in Memphis' sights in what would make for a smaller frontcourt.
Pittsburgh
This is the landing spot that wouldn't make a lot of sense if Sanogo does, in fact, reclassify. Pitt coach Jeff Capel already has signed NLIs from four-star center John Hugley IV and three-star big men Max Amadasun and Noah Collier.
Seton Hall
Leading off with 7-2, 265-pound center Ike Obiagu is a good start for Seton Hall. The rest of the Pirates' projected frontcourt? A little thin, with only Tyrese Samuel on the roster.
Auburn
Auburn is still in the mix for frontcourt additions like Greg Brown III or J.T. Thor. For a reason. The Tigers are losing Austin Wiley and really only have Babatuden Akingbola returning as a true big man. Jaylin Williams is just a big wing.
Louisville
Sanogo would be joining a fairly crowded Louisville frontcourt if he opts to reclassify (and picks the Cardinals). Chris Mack will return Malik Williams as a senior along with rising sophomores Aidan Igiehon and Quinn Slazinski and incoming four-star forward freshman JJ Traynor.
Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have plenty of guys who can play the 4, meaning Sanogo could fit alongside any of them at the 5. Regardless of what Mike Boynton does with his frontcourt, though, he'll still have five-star guard Cade Cunningham — the No. 1 player in the 2020 class.
