Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in top five for transfer guard
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' one open scholarship — at least for now — has a little competition. After landing in the top five for Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown, Illinois is in a similar spot with Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez in a top five with Memphis, Georgia Tech, Marquette and Iowa State.
No time is ever really wasted“TIME REVEAL ALL” #Final5 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rT3vr6OC2F— Jose Perez (@showout_zayy15) May 3, 2020
Perez, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard from the Bronx, N.Y., with Dominican Republic ties, will be a sit one, play two transfer unless he receives a waiver. That's the only path to immediate eligibility since the NCAA doesn't intend on passing a one-time transfer rule for the 2020-21 season.
Here's how Perez might fit at each of his top five destinations in the 2021-22 season with his versatility (he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season) a bonus:
Illinois
The Illini will need some backcourt reinforcements in 2021-22 after the graduation of both Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams. Add in the fact that Adam Miller is currently projected as an early second round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the need might be even higher.
Memphis
Penny Hardaway has turned the Tigers into more of a one-and-done destination, so their need in 2021-22 is a bit of a mystery. As the Memphis roster currently stands, though, frontcourt help is a bigger priority now and likely a year from now. All of the guards currently on the roster could still be there in 2021-22.
Georgia Tech
Yellow Jackets' coach Josh Pastner will probably be coaching for his job in 2020-21 given the last three seasons with 13, 14 and 17 wins, respectively. That said, Georgia Tech will be in line for guard help in 2021-22 with both Jose Alvardo and Bubba Parham heading into their senior seasons.
Marquette
Steve Wojciechowski landed his point guard of the future this offseason in Ohio State transfer D.J. Carton, and Perez could be his running mate. Both should have to sit out the 2020-21 season. Marquette went big man heavy in its 2020 class, so having more of a guard influence in 2021, which Perez would, at least in theory, be part of makes sense.
Iowa State
While Perez had the ball in his hands quite a bit at Gardner-Webb, his future at any of his top five would be more off the ball. That works with what the Cyclones' roster should look like in 2021-22. They've got plenty of point guards, but only incoming freshman Darlinstone Dubar at the 2 with multiple walk-ons.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).