College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Reggie Bass
Buy Now

Three-star guard Reggie Bass is the latest Class of 2022 prospect to receive an Illinois offer.

 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 128: Busy week for top-10 Illini

Episode 128: Busy week for top-10 Illini

Illinois still has work to do in piecing together its 2021 recruiting class. Four-star guard Luke Goode is still the only prospect the Illini have on board.

The 2021 class will sort itself out this spring. Perhaps accompanying the addition of a player or two (or three) for the 2021-22 season, Illinois might also pick up a 2022 commitment.

Class of 2022 recruit Reggie Bass named Illinois in his top four on Monday along with Providence, Oregon State and Kansas State. Despite a narrowed list, Bass is apparently not going to make a final decision any time soon, having announced this past weekend that he will commit on his birthday — March 19.

Bass is currently a consensus three-star recruit. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard is ranked No. 137 in the country per Rivals. An Indianapolis native, Bass plays for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. He averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore starter and has put up 21 points, six assists and five rebounds per game, per HHCA, so far this season.

Bass plays with a pair of fellow Illinois targets in Class of 2021 guard Yerald Mieses and Class of 2022 guard Lewis Duarte. Both are natives of the Dominican Republic. 

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos