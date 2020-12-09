Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in top four for 2022 guard
Illinois still has work to do in piecing together its 2021 recruiting class. Four-star guard Luke Goode is still the only prospect the Illini have on board.
The 2021 class will sort itself out this spring. Perhaps accompanying the addition of a player or two (or three) for the 2021-22 season, Illinois might also pick up a 2022 commitment.
Class of 2022 recruit Reggie Bass named Illinois in his top four on Monday along with Providence, Oregon State and Kansas State. Despite a narrowed list, Bass is apparently not going to make a final decision any time soon, having announced this past weekend that he will commit on his birthday — March 19.
6’5” 2022 Guard, Reggie (@BassReggie23) Bass has narrowed down his list to 4 schools. Illinois Kansas State Providence Oregon State Reggie is one of the top guards in the country and has numbers to show for it. 21 points 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game#TheHeights pic.twitter.com/mDmMXPCOf3— Hamilton Heights Boys Basketball (@HHhawksbball) December 8, 2020
Bass is currently a consensus three-star recruit. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard is ranked No. 137 in the country per Rivals. An Indianapolis native, Bass plays for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. He averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore starter and has put up 21 points, six assists and five rebounds per game, per HHCA, so far this season.
Bass plays with a pair of fellow Illinois targets in Class of 2021 guard Yerald Mieses and Class of 2022 guard Lewis Duarte. Both are natives of the Dominican Republic.
