Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois offered Class of 2022 forward Zach Keller on July 19 and clearly made quite the first impression. Keller included the Illini in his top six released Sunday along with Utah, Wake Forest, Colorado, Texas Tech and TCU.
@336edits 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/RsDIwWp7MV— Zach Keller (@ZachKeller19) August 8, 2021
Keller is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 78 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward is considered a three-star prospect (and a center) by Rivals. The ThunderRidge (Colo.) product has dealt with injuries through much of his high school career and averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds and shot 47 percent from the field for the Grizzlies in 2020-21.
The way rosters will change every offseason now it's difficult to precisely pinpoint Keller's fit with any of his top six teams, but here's what you need to know about his potential fit in Champaign:
Frontcourt options now: The Illini will likely run with a three-man frontcourt in 2020-21 with Kofi Cockburn, Omar Payne and Coleman Hawkins. The way Illinois coach Brad Underwood has structured his rotation, the odds are pretty good Jacob Grandison and Da'Monte Williams will play some small-ball 4, too. That leaves Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandon Lieb likely outside the rotation. Bosmans-Verdonk has dealt with multiple injuries in his time at Illinois, making his potential impact a veritable unknown, while the 7-foot Lieb is still a developmental big.
Frontcourt options in 2022-23: It's rather unlikely that Cockburn will opt for a fourth season at Illinois, so it's not a terrible idea to start planning for a frontcourt not featuring the most dominant center in college basketball. Williams will be out of eligibility, too, and while Grandison would still have his bonus year left it's not a guarantee he'll be back. Payne will likely be the primary center, with Hawkins an option at the 4. There's room for Keller in that mix, but Illinois has targeted several other frontcourt players in the Class of 2022. That group includes Whitney Young's AJ Casey — Illini are in top eight — fast-rising Dom Barlow out of St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.), Texan Cameron Cohren and Florida five-star Ernest Udeh Jr. That doesn't even take into account the transfer portal. The next Illini big might already be on a college roster somewhere.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).