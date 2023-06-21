Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The St. Louis area hasn't yielded much for Illinois basketball lately. Mark Smith was the last from the Metro East to play for the Illini in 2017-18, and that obviously worked so well. Before that it was Malcolm Hill. The last Illini from the other side of the river? That would be Tyler Griffey, who will also have his game winner against Indiana.
Illinois is still recruiting St. Louis and its surrounding environs. New on the Illini’s recruiting board is 2025 forward and Vashon (Mo.) standout Nicholas Randall. The 6-foot-8, 170-pound power forward is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals. He has other offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Louisville, VCU and TCU.
After a great conversation with @CoachFrazierILL I am blessed to receive and offer from the university of Illinois @IlliniMBB #blessed pic.twitter.com/GZdxtsCFCB— Nicholas Randall (@24_butta) June 16, 2023
Randall was part of a deep Vashon team that went 26-7 and won the MSHSAA Class 4 state championship last season. The Wolverines had several big wins during the course of the season, including victories against East St. Louis and Chicago Public League powers Simeon and Curie. Vashon played a national schedule, with losses to the likes of Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) and Kimball (Texas), but the Wolverines didn’t lose to a single team from the state of Missouri all season.