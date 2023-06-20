Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kaden Magwood's recruitment hasn’t really taken off from a high major standpoint. He’s got two offers from power conference programs — both in the Big Ten — with Penn State getting in first and then Illinois last week when coaches could contact Class of 2025 prospects directly.
Extremely Blessed to receive a D1 offer from Illinois pic.twitter.com/p6bECnhyXp— Kaden Magwood (@nonoisemade_k3) June 16, 2023
Magwood picked up his first offers the summer after his freshman year at Western High School in Shively, Ky., a suburb of Louisville. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and shot 51 percent overall and 52 percent from three-point range for the 23-5 Warriors in 2021-22.
Southeast Missouri State, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and Division II Kentucky State all got involved in Magwood’s recruitment that summer. That’s also when he announced he would transfer to traditional prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) and helped those Warriors go 24-15 this past season.
Magwood is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 53 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by On3. Rivals has him as a three-star recruit and the No. 76 prospect. In addition to Illinois and Penn State, he's picked up offers from Charleston, George Mason and UT Arlington this month.