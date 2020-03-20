Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois showing interest in transfer market
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Division I men's basketball transfer portal topped 300 total names earlier this week. By the time the week ends, that number will likely exceed 400 based on the steady stream of players looking for a fresh start somewhere else.
Illinois is interested. Per reports from both Rivals' Corey Evans and 247Sports' Evan Daniels, the Illini have reached out to a trio of guards in Wichita State sophomore Jamarius Burton, Ohio State freshman DJ Carton and Pittsburgh sophomore Trey McGowens. We'll get to a breakdown of those three in a moment.
First comes a little scholarship math. As in, there's going to have to be some subtraction if Illinois wants to add anyone off the transfer market. The Illini are currently full up for the 2020-21 season and actually need somebody to go (perhaps Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA) to be able to sign five-star Morgan Park senior Adam Miller this spring.
Illinois has yet to have any players hit the transfer market. Something would have to change in that regard to actually land a newcomer. Maybe one of these three:
Jamarius Burton, Wichita State
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard is part of a major exodus this offseason from central Kansas. Six scholarship players and a walk-on are all leaving. Burton started 24 of 30 games this season and was the Shocker's second leading scorer, putting up 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 44 percent overall, 38 percent from three-point range and 66 percent at the free throw line. Burton was a three-star prospect coming out of Independence High School in Charlotte, N.C., and chose Wichita State over the likes of Butler, George Mason, UMass and Temple. He was born in Champaign, though, before moving to North Carolina in middle school.
DJ Carton, Ohio State
Illinois recruited Carton out of Bettendorf (Iowa) High School before the four-star prospect picked the Buckeyes over Indiana and Michigan. The 6-2, 190-pound point guard played in 20 games this season at Ohio State before leaving the team in late January to take care of his mental health. He returned to campus before the end of the season, but did not return to the court. Carton averaged 10.4 points, three assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48 percent overall, 40 percent from three-point range and 76 percent at the free throw line.
Trey McGowens, Pittsburgh
McGowens was Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel's first commit after he took the job, choosing the Panthers over Minnesota, Baylor, Clemson, Charlotte and others out of Hargrave Military Academy (Va.). The 6-4, 190-pound guard started 64 of 66 games in his two seasons at Pittsburgh and put up 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists this past season. McGowens also shot 37 percent overall, 31 percent from three-point range and 72 percent at the free throw line.
