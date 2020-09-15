Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jon Rothstein is high on Illinois' potential for the 2020-21 season. The CBS Sports college basketball insider considers this year's Illini the best since the 2004-05 team reached the national championship game. It's a sentiment shared by many.
That potential, though, wasn't enough to push Illinois to the top of Rothstein's preseason Big Ten power ranking he released Monday. Iowa holds the top spot. Then Wisconsin. And then the Illini in third.
That got a reaction, including from former Illinois guard turned BTN/Fox Sports analyst Stephen Bardo, who tweeted: "Illini fans are scratching their heads right now!"
Rothstein did give Illinois some love, though. One of his storylines said the hype around the Illini was, in fact, warranted. Ayo Dosunmu made his preseason All-Big Ten First Team. Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo were listed among potential impact freshmen, and Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson were part of the group of potential impact transfers.
But Illinois in third in the preseason power ranking? Let's break that down a little bit.
There's obviously a case to be made for both Iowa and Wisconsin. Both teams are basically running it back in 2020-21 and doing so a bit more than Illinois, which has to replace Andres Feliz and Alan Griffin. Luka Garza's return plus a healthy Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery is big for the Hawkeyes. The 2020-21 Badgers are, save for Kobe King and his midseason departure and incoming freshmen, the exact same team as the 2019-20 group.
Illinois' ceiling, though, could well be considered higher with Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both returning. The proof, of course, will be in the
A few more quick thoughts on the rest of Rothstein's preseason take on the Big Ten:
— He's got Rutgers at No. 5, a choice of which I whole-heartedly approve. I got in early on the Steve Pikiell era (he's simply a good coach), and the Scarlet Knights had a breakout season last year and bring back all their top players.
— Minnesota might be too low at No. 12. The Gophers obviously have to move on without Daniel Oturu, but Marcus Carr's return plus a waiver for 7-foot Drake transfer Liam Robbins helped their cause. A potential waiver for Utah transfer Both Gach would help, too.
— I'd probably flip flop Indiana and Ohio State from where Rothstein has the Hoosiers (seventh) and Buckeyes (sixth). Ohio State makes a hard turn from running everything through Kaleb Wesson, while Indiana does have Trayce Jackson-Davis back to pair with intriguing freshmen Khristian Lander.
