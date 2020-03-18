Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois to the (simulated) Sweet 16
Tuesday was supposed to be the start of the NCAA tournament with a pair of First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. It was another realization in this "new normal" that was kind of a bummer. There's no sporting event I got more excited for every year than March Madness.
I was huge fans of my teachers growing up who would put games on during class even if that was a small number. Once I got to college, well, class was secondary on my list of priorities once this week hit every March. Sorry, mom.
So what do you do when you wait all year for an event — one you were going to cover as a professional for the first time — and then it doesn't happen? You devour every simulation of the tournament being run. By anybody.
Like former Illinois guard turned ESPN analyst Sean Harrington. He's going all in on his simulation, which started Monday night. The second round was Tuesday, and Illinois keeps surviving and advancing. Here's how (and make sure to give Harrington a follow on Twitter to see all the results of his simulated tournament):
The Illini matched up with USC in the first round, giving everyone a terrific freshman big man matchup between Kofi Cockburn and the Trojans' Onyeka Okongwu. Cockburn came out on top with his 13th double-double of the season (12 points and 10 rebounds). But in true Illinois fashion this season, Cockburn was one of five players in double figures in the Illini's 72-59 win.
Leading the way was Alan Griffin with 17 points off the bench. Trent Frazier chipped in 11 points, and Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 10 points apiece. The Illini defense, of course, was locked in for their tournament opener, holding USC to 36 percent shooting.
The (again, simulated) win against the Trojans propelled Illinois into a second-round showdown with Creighton. Griffin came through again. The sophomore guard was again one of four Illini in double figures, and making 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds to play gave Illinois an 82-81 victory.
Dosunmu had his breakout game of the tournament with a team-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Griffin and Bezhanishvili finished with 12 points apiece, and Frazier had 10. Cockburn wound up a point shy of consecutive double-doubles, putting up nine points and 11 rebounds.
The win against the Bluejays sets up a rematch for Illinois in the Sweet 16 against Big Ten rivals Michigan State. The Spartans swept the regular season series, winning by 20 in East Lansing, Mich., in early January and by a single point in Champaign last month.
Who will come out on top in round three? Those (simulated) results are coming tonight from Harrington.
