Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Dain Dainja played 17 minutes in Thursday's double overtime win against Michigan. Just three of those minutes, however, came in the second half and zero in either overtime. Illinois turned to Coleman Hawkins almost exclusively at the 5 after halftime, and the junior forward wound up playing 49 of 50 minutes.
The Illini will likely need Dainja today against Purdue and its 7-foot-4, 305-pound center Zach Edey. Asking Hawkins to guard Edey after wrestling with Michigan's Hunter Dickinson for a good chunk of those 49 minutes would be asking a lot.
"Dain was great the other night," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. Dainja had eight points, four rebounds, two steals and one block in his 17 minutes.
"Dain played as good a first half and then got an early (second half) foul and we tried to protect him and then we found great success against Michigan with a small lineup," Underwood continued. "Dain was outstanding. I thought it was one of his better games. He was aggressive. He took it right to Hunter.
"We're going to be fearless. We're not going to back down. We'll go at Zach. We sure don't want to be timid if we go at him. Dain's capable, and that's a big part of how we've tried to approach every game when an opponent has legitimate size."