Good Morning, Illini Nation: Impact of Michigan suspensions
Let's be honest. Michigan emerged from the mayhem in Madison in not all that bad of shape. Sure, Wolverines' coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the season. The rest of the punishment handed down by the Big Ten? Can't say it was all that bad.
Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate both received one-game suspensions for throwing punches after Sunday's loss at Wisconsin. The Wolverines will be down their sixth man and starting power forward, respectively, but only for Wednesday's home against against Rutgers. That still leaves the team's top four scorers — Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, Caleb Houstan and DeVante Jones — available. That just means Brandon Johns Jr. and probably Kobe Bufkin will have to step up a bit against the Scarlet Knight.
Williams and Diabate will stay play in the final four games of the regular season. Losing one game of five to suspension for throwing some punches at Wisconsin? Not bad.
Playing without Howard those final five games might not be that big of a deal either. Associate head coach Phil Martelli knows a thing or two about running a team. Martelli spent 24 seasons as the head coach at Saint Joseph's, won 444 career games and guided the Hawks to an Elite Eight appearance in 2003-04. Not every team is set up to lose its head coach for five games, but Michigan certainly is.
Big picture? Michigan's fate post-Big Ten suspensions probably won't be much different than if none of Sunday's ridiculousness happened. Nothing has really changed in the big picture for the Wolverines. They were in must win mode anyway, and that remains the case since they're just barely on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble.
