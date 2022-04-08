Good Morning, Illini Nation: Impact of Skyy Clark commitment
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Interested in advanced metrics? Don't care that the season is still seven months away? Then Bart Torvik's website is for you. Of the many different features available to quench any basketball statistical thirst is early projections for the 2022-23 season. Projections, of course, that tend to change on a daily basis in this part of the season as roster churn is in full force.
The current projection for Illinois come the 2022-23 season? Try the No. 6 team in the country, which is an improvement of one spot following the addition of four/five-star guard Skyy Clark, who committed on Thursday. Clark's addition made the Illini slightly better in terms of projected adjusted offensive efficiency and only slightly worse defensively. The improvement in the former, though, was just big enough to jump one spot in the projected rankings.
Torvik's projections for the 2022-23 season also include a look at what individual players might contribute. Cockburn's at "average a double-double" level again, and both Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez project as double-digit scorers. Clark is close behind (and basically a fourth in double figures at a projected 9.9 ppg). All speculative, of course, but interesting to peruse.
Torvik also has a feature called "RosterCast" where you can add and subtract players from any roster to figure out the potential positive or negative effects. Take Illinois for example. The Illini are still in the hunt for another guard — preferably an experienced one — in the transfer portal. Perhaps a guy like Terrence Shannon Jr. Add in the 6-foot-6 wing to the current roster, and Illinois becomes the No. 2 team in the country in Torvik's early 2022-23 projections.
Of course, there's always the flip side. Illinois is waiting on a decision from consensus First Team All-American Kofi Cockburn on whether he'll return to Champaign for a fourth season or not. Remove the 7-foot, 285-pound center from the roster, and the Illini drop from sixth to 19th in Torvik's 2022-23 projection. That's going from challenging for a national title to maybe losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament again.
So, yeah. Cockburn's decision — one he has to make by April 24 — is kind of a big deal.
