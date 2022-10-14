Good Morning, Illini Nation: Impact of Ubben renovation on recruiting
Illinois will host its first batch of recruits at newly renovated Ubben Basketball Complex this week. The $40 million expansion and renovation of the Illini practice facility meant mostly not showing it off during the construction phase.
But even before that the Illinois coaching staff wasn't using Ubben as a huge selling point for the program. There wasn't space to comfortably host recruits and their families, so renting out space at the iHotel was the option. The strength and conditioning, athletic training and locker room spaces also left something to be desired.
"I think it's one of the reasons we slowed down a little bit was because this building wasn't up," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We wanted to make sure we put our best foot forward in the recruiting game. Now that we're here, this will be a mainstay of all recruiting points for us. Before we weren't in here a lot.
"We weren't winning, and we didn't have anything sexy in terms of facilities in terms of the people we were recruiting against. Now, it's pretty good, and good luck beating us."
