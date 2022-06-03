Good Morning, Illini Nation: Impressive transfer classes
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There's an argument to be made that Illinois boasts the best transfer class heading into the 2022-23 with Dain Dainja (he counts, even as a mid-year during last season), Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. That argument has been made, in fact.
With the pickup of Matthew Mayer, Illinois now has the #1 transfer class and is also ranked 1st in overall transfer activity at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. They have acquired:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Matthew Mayer (ranked #1)⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Terrence Shannon (#4)⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Dain Dainja (#121) pic.twitter.com/7xXWhwd5jy— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) May 29, 2022
These other five teams have also done well for themselves in the portal this offseason ... at least in my opinion. Change is the name of the game in college basketball, and these rosters got a nice boost:
West Virginia
Players added: Emmitt Matthews Jr. (Washington), Tre Mitchell (Texas), Erik Stevenson (South Carolina), Joe Touissant (Iowa)
Breakdown: Matthews, of course, is interesting because he's a boomerang back to Morgantown, W.Va., having spent his first three seasons with the Mountaineers before transferring to Washington a year ago. He might have found himself with the Huskies, though, and returns to West Virginia having averaged career highs in scoring and rebounding last season. Mitchell has huge promise that wasn't really unlocked at Texas last year, and Stevenson and Toussaint are the gritty, two-way guards that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins covets.
Texas Tech
Players added: Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley), De'Vion Harmon (Oregon), D'maurian Williams (Gardner-Webb), Jaylon Tyson (Texas)
Breakdown: The market for big men in the portal this offseason was ... slim. There's a real case to be made Aimaq was the best of the bunch (or at least in the top, top tier). The 6-11, 245-pound forward was a double-double machine at Utah Valley and averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds. How that translates up several layers of competition will be key for Tech. And after losing back Shannon and Kevin McCullar Jr., the Red Raiders revamped their backcourt by bringing Harmon back to the Big 12 (he started at Oklahoma before transferring to Oregon) and Williams (a good scorer/shooter).
SMU
Players added: Keon Ambrose-Hylton (Alabam), Xavier Foster (Iowa State), Mo Njie (Eastern Michigan), Efe Odigie (Troy), Samuell Williamson (Louisville), Ricardo Wright (Marist)
Breakdown: It's an interesting mix for SMU coach Tim Jankovich. The low-major additions were all fairly productive at their former schools, but it's the three high-major transfers that are intriguing. Williamson was a five-star recruit for the Cardinals but never found his way in Louisville despite looking like a prototype NBA wing. Foster and Ambrose-Hylton were both four-star prospects. Foster had some off-the-court roadblocks in Ames, Iowa, but has cleared them and gets a fresh start with the Mustangs. Ambrose-Hylton just ran into a crowded Alabama rotation that leaned more heavily on guards.
Providence
Players added: Devin Carter (South Carolina), Corey Floyd Jr. (UConn), Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky), Noah Locke (Louisville), Clifton Moore (La Salle)
Breakdown: The Friars had a terrific 2021-22 season, winning 27 games and finishing first in the Big East. They also lost about half of the top of their rotation. So a talent infusion was needed, and Providence coach Ed Cooley made it happen. Locke is a veteran guard, Moore has high major experience with his time at Indiana to go with what turned into a successful career at La Salle and Carter was an All-SEC Freshman Team pick last season. Floyd redshirted last year at UConn and Hopkins didn't play much at Kentucky, but they were both top 100 recruits (with Hopkins in the top 40).
Arkansas
Players added: Trevon Brazile (Missouri), Ricky Council IV (Wichita State), Jalen Graham (Arizona State), Makhel Mitchell (Rhode Island), Makhi Mitchell (Rhode Island)
Breakdown: Any discussion of the 2022-23 Razorbacks has to included their trio of five-star freshmen Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. What Arkansas coach Eric Musselman did in the portal, though, was fill in the gaps around those three and returning guard Davonte Davis. Council was seen as one of the better two-way guards in the portal, Brazile has similar potential as a 6-9 forward and legitimate rim protector and some combination of Graham and the Mitchell twins will serve as the replacement for Jaylin Williams.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).