What better way to start your week than a roundup of recruiting information? OK, there are plenty of good ways to start your week. But this is one — particularly if you have a thirst for Illinois basketball recruiting.
In case you missed them, check out ...
— Rivals' national analyst Rob Cassidy on some of the standout players he actually got to see in person in Florida and Georgia. His breakdown includes a pair of Illini targets in 2021 guard Wesley Cardet and 2023 forward Ryan Bewley, who had the stage to himself with twin brother, Matt, not playing.
— Among other things, some of the toughest 2021 recruitments to track. Not exactly a surprise that 247Sports' Travis Branham singled out four-star center — and Illini target — Mac Etienne.
— Cassidy also broke down the favorites for three-star center Sam Ayomide, including Illinois. The Class of 2021 prospect will announce his commitment tomorrow. (Don't get your hopes up. Memphis appears to be the frontrunner).
— Saving the best for last, 247Sports' Eric Bossi answered a question about four-star 2021 forward Bryce Hopkins' recruitment in his latest mailbag. Maybe get your hopes up, Illini fans?
