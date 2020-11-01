Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We'll wrap up the weekend (and begin November!) with three links and three tweets you might have missed from the week that was in Illinois-related basketball coverage.
Latest mailbag from 247Sports' Eric Bossi includes a question about Illini target TyTy Washington, who was on campus this week for a no-contact unofficial visit.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood says "multiple @NBA teams" called about Andres Feliz after TBT 2020. Just three weeks until the draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/0TZCHrCrpW— TBT (@thetournament) October 28, 2020
Will Class of 2021 guard Jaden Hardy wind up at Illinois? Maybe not. But the five-star guard also hasn't cut the Illini from consideration and remains, per 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, one of the most exciting players in his class.
Which team has the best guard/big man duo this season? 🤔— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) October 26, 2020
Class of 2022 four-star wing Aidan Shaw has a slew of high major offers. Illinois is one of them, and according to 247Sports' Brian Snow, Brad Underwood and Co. are staying in regular contact with the 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Stillwell, Kan.
Getting 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 every day. #Illini | #BodyByFletch pic.twitter.com/ME3sEy9dg8— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 30, 2020
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).