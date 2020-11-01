College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn backs down Nebraska freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo as Nebraska freshman guard Charlie Easley comes over to help during Monday night's game at State Farm Center in Champaign. Cockburn had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds during the Illini's 71-59 win.

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 122: T-minus one month

We'll wrap up the weekend (and begin November!) with three links and three tweets you might have missed from the week that was in Illinois-related basketball coverage.

Latest mailbag from 247Sports' Eric Bossi includes a question about Illini target TyTy Washington, who was on campus this week for a no-contact unofficial visit.

Will Class of 2021 guard Jaden Hardy wind up at Illinois? Maybe not. But the five-star guard also hasn't cut the Illini from consideration and remains, per 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, one of the most exciting players in his class.

Class of 2022 four-star wing Aidan Shaw has a slew of high major offers. Illinois is one of them, and according to 247Sports' Brian Snow, Brad Underwood and Co. are staying in regular contact with the 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Stillwell, Kan.

