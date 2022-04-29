Good Morning, Illini Nation: In-state visitor
Illinois already has three incoming guards in the Class of 2022. Four if you count Ty Rodgers, and you probably should considering he can probably play 1-4 at the college level. So it would seem unlikely that the Illini would add another freshman guard.
That door apparently isn't 100 percent closed, though. It was open enough for Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers to take a visit on Tuesday after visiting Iowa on Monday.
Thank you for an AMAZING visit! @IlliniMBB 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/czRIq0TZxY— Amarion Nimmers (@nolimitmarrr) April 26, 2022
So who exactly is Amarion Nimmers?
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 23.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 2021-22 for Rock Island and helped the Rocks (22-10) reach their first sectional championship game since 2013. Nimmers shot 57 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range and earned Class 3A second team all-state honors from the Associated Press and overall second team honors from us here at the News-Gazette.
The visits to Illinois and Iowa didn't yield a scholarship offer. Nimmers has just one of those — from Eastern Illinois — but he does have recruiting interest from several other Division I programs. Of note from that group are Creighton, Iowa State, Marquette, Drake, UIC and Belmont.
Will Nimmers wind up at Illinois. The odds say no, but opening the doors to an in-state prospect for a visit even just to get a look at the program costs the Illini nothing.
