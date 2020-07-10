Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Former Illinois coach John Groce used to like to say he "could count" when posed with a recruiting question pertaining to the fluid nature of scholarship numbers. Current Illini coach Brad Underwood hasn't used a similar line, but the scholarship math isn't that hard.
Illinois currently has zero open scholarships after signing Class of 2020 7-footer Brandon Lieb last month. That hasn't stopped the Illini from still pursuing reclassifying power forward Alex Tchikou (who picked Alabama) or getting in the race for Hampton transfer Ben Stanley. ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that Stanley has heard from Illinois, Georgetown, Xavier, Providence, Maryland, Oregon and a few other schools after entering the portal Tuesday.
So what does Illinois' interest mean? For one, the pursuit of a physical wing (think Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown, who picked Michigan) has clearly been an offseason focus for Underwood and Co. Secondly, the Illini coaching staff is clearly operating under the possibility a scholarship could come open.
That could happen. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn still have yet to make a decision regarding their respective NBA draft status with the NCAA-mandated withdrawal date coming Aug. 3. Illinois could go from a full up 2020-21 roster to scholarship flexibility in a hurry. So the pursuit of guys like Stanley continues.
So just what type of player might Illinois get in the Hampton transfer? Stanley had a monster breakout as a redshirt sophomore for the Pirates in 2019-20. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward averaged 22 points and 7.2 rebounds while putting up a shooting slash of 57/33/64. That came after the Baltimore native put up just 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 2018-19.
The Illinois coaching staff got a good look a Stanley last November when the Illini topped Hampton 120-71 at State Farm Center. The Pirates might have gotten blown out, but Stanley finished with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists and shot 50 percent from the field.
Stanley's transfer comes with just one question mark. Will he be eligible right away to finish out his two remaining seasons. It would likely take a waiver, but Underwood has shown he doesn't mind a sit-out transfer after having two (Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison) last season.
