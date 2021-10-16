Good Morning, Illini Nation: Interest in Illinois remains high
Brad Underwood was one of three Big Ten coaches along with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg and Indiana's Mike Woodson to talk "Hoops in the Heartland" with national basketball analyst Andy Katz recently. Here's some of what Underwood had to say (link to full video in tweet below):
"I think @CoachUnderwood is as good as there is in this business...I think it's going to be a team that competes for championships."@CoachHoiberg had some kind words for the @IlliniMBB HC and program. 🧡Full 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒔 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒕 w/ @TheAndyKatz ➡️ https://t.co/VqqgTmx9zt pic.twitter.com/l2FL2Qwfcm— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) October 13, 2021
On preparing for 2021-22 season
Refreshing, I think, is the word I use all the time. It's fun just to be back around people, seeing people with a smile on their face. I think there's a tremendous sense of appreciation for what we all went through last year. ... There's a different energy that we have in our gym because of that.
On everything happening around college basketball
I think for the first time in my 35 years as a collegiate coach we're seeing multiple issues. A lot of times we just see one major change. Now we're seeing so many with the (transfer) portal, with NIL, potential restructuring of conferences, the Alston case and coming off COVID. There's so many different feelings right now going out — and unknowns. I think it's impacting our young guys.
On strength of Big Ten
One of the things that's so impressive is you have programs that have just unbelievable ... cultures and traditions. You can start at Michigan State or at Purdue with Gene Keady to Matt Painter and from Jud (Heathcote) to Tom (Izzo). Wisconsin is very much in that. You start looking and are like, 'How do we catch up to these guys?' Everybody's got great facilities, and I think we're at 44 years now with the top attendance (of any conference). ... Best coaching. Best players. Best venues. Best fan bases. It just makes it so difficult.
