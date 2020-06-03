Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois Hall of Famer Eddie Johnson was the first guest on this past Saturday's edition of Saturday SportsTalk with my colleagues Steve Kelly and Loren Tate. Johnson, who is now a TV analyst for the Phoenix Suns on Fox Sports Arizona, talked about the return of the NBA and reflected on former Illinois assistant coach Tony Yates.
If you didn't tune in on Saturday, check out the podcast. Johnson had plenty of interesting stories to tell. Including the one about how he became a starter for the Illini — but not on a full-time basis until his sophomore season.
Johnson came off the bench for 24 of the 27 games he played as a freshman in the 1977-78 season. He was behind guys like Neil Bresnahan (Fenwick) and Levi Cobb (Morgan Park).
"I think that’s what really put me in the place to become the player I did," Johnson said. "If I had gone to DePaul, especially, I think I would have started as a freshman. They would have made it every possible way for me to make it, but I think I might have failed. I didn’t need to be handed anything I had to earn it. I understood that, and I knew that.
"I knew the competition was going to be there. I played against Bresnahan in high school. I knew how good he was. I knew how good Levi Cobb was. I admired him and followed him. I mean, he was a shining example of Chicago basketball — Levi and that team at Morgan Park. I knew all of that, and I still decided to come because I had confidence in myself. I needed the competition, I wanted to get better and Lou told me right away, ‘I’m not giving you anything. You’re going to have to earn everything you get.’"
Johnson not starting during his freshman season did create a number of potential tricky situations for Illinois coach Lou Henson.
"Unfortunately, Lou had to deal with the fact that people were trying to get me to transfer after my first year," Johnson said. "This is the thing that, people, I don’t know that they know that Mark Aguirre was going to come to Illinois. He was going to follow me to Illinois, but Mark had a different mindset. Mark, he was so good everything was given to him. Everything came easy to him. He became afraid that if he did he was going to have to compete like I had to compete.
"They were coming down to Illinois games all year. They would get in the car and they travel down, and I wouldn’t play much. Lou knew this. That’s why I love him so much. Lou wasn’t gong to compromise and say, ‘OK, Eddie, I’m going to play you.’ He was like, ‘Eddie, you’ve got to earn it. I don’t care. You’ve got to earn it.’"
Aguirre, who starred at Westinghouse, ultimately wound up at DePaul. He was a two-time consensus All-American for the Blue Demons and won essentially every national player of the year award as either a sophomore or junior after helping DePaul reach the Final Four as a freshman. Aguirre was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks and won two NBA titles with the Bad Boy Pistons.
Aguirre ultimately played 14 seasons in the NBA. Johnson had a 17-season NBA career after his time at Illinois. He started 91 of 94 games in his final three seasons with the Illini and was an All-Big Ten pick as a senior. Credit for all of that, he said, goes to Henson, who he calls the greatest coach ever at Illinois.
"He didn’t compromise," Johnson said. "He made me earn it, man, and he was hard on me. He told me I needed to get in the weight room. I went from 185 to about 220. I showed up as a sophomore, and I was kicking their butts. Lou came up to me and said, ‘You know what? You have earned the ability to start, and you will start the rest of your career because you’ve earned it.’
"I had to go against Bresnahan. I had to go against Levi. I had to go against Ken Ferdinand. I had to prove to them I was ready to go. To me, that’s what got me to the league — that drive that he instilled in. I will never forget that."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).