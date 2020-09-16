Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been consistent in his opinion that he has "no doubt" the 2020-21 college basketball season will happen. What form it takes, of course, is still to be determined. When the season starts — or at least the first day teams will be eligible to play — is slated to be announced today. Will every team play that day? No, but the announced date will at least provide the structural foundation for the coming season.
Underwood discussed that in a Monday interview with Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine (an Urbana native FYI). The full video of said interview can be accessed in a link in the tweet below.
"We're going to find out Sept. 16...I think there's no doubt we're going to have a season."@IlliniMBB head @CoachUnderwood was optimistic about pending announcements regarding the 2020-21 college 🏀 season.Full interview w/ @BTNDaveRevsine ➡️ https://t.co/g9QMuZYTS5 pic.twitter.com/H7pC75HDlC— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 14, 2020
Underwood had an interesting idea for the 2020-21 season. Play Big Ten games first — as soon as possible.
"I think getting league games in is the most important part," Underwood said. "There could be some potential challenges as we move back into late January and February as the normal students come back. I think most everybody is taking an elongated break. Getting league games in there would be very, very important and then maybe non-league games on the back end.
"It all depends on when we start. The non-league games could go away if there's outbreaks, but I think the consistency of trying to get league games in, it just makes since to try to do that right away and do that in what I call the 'soft bubble' over the break without students."
