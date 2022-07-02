Good Morning, Illini Nation: International recruiting
Illinois coach Brad Underwood was quick to credit Geoff Alexander for his role in the successful recruitment of French forward Zacharie Perrin.
"I'd like to say what a great job Geoff Alexander did really sticking with this and searching through this process as it developed," Underwood said. "Geoff had a lot of contacts. When (Perrin) decided to make it to the States, we reached out. Then it was a lot of film."
Alexander developed his international recruiting contacts during his time on staff at places like Idaho and Evansville where no stone is left unturned when it comes to trying to build a roster. The Illinois assistant coach is, at this moment, in Spain recruiting with the FIBA U17 World Cup being held in the coastal city of Málaga. (Not a bad gig if you can get it).
Not that Alexander will necessarily be spending all of his time watching international prospects. The U.S. has a team in Spain, and Illinois has already offered half the team (if you count Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears). Still, that leaves Class of 2024 targets Asa Newell, David Castillo, Boogie Fland and Karter Knox plus Class of 2025 target Koa Peat as reasons for Alexander to spend some time abroad.
And who knows? Maybe Alexander will make a recruiting find from Argentina, Canada, Egypt, Japan, Lithuania, New Zealand, Serbia, Spain, Australia, France, Lebanon, Mali, Poland, Slovenia or the Dominican Republic. Illinois isn't afraid to go global.
