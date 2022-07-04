Good Morning, Illini Nation: Intriguing new offer
Jordan Burks picked up an Illinois offer over the weekend. On one hand, the 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward is simply the latest name added to the Illini's recruiting board for the Class of 2023. On the other, he's a rather unique prospect.
Blessed to receive an offer from University of Illinois 🧡🤍#lllini@VerbalCommits @cassidy_rob@prephoopsfl @PrepHoops @fl_Rebels @CoachJay17 @TLAPSportsFLA pic.twitter.com/BJ1K1dQLrl— JB (@Jordanburks123) July 2, 2022
Burks has a personal website where he details his path in basketball and his scholarship offers. There's also embedded highlight reel videos showing off Burks at his best. What really stands out? The name, image and likeness deals Burks already has with various companies and some branded merchandise of the Decatur, Ala., native available for sale that he also highlights on his web site.
College basketball in 2022.
On the basketball front, Burks, who currently attends Central Pointe Christian in Kissimmee, Fla. (alma mater of current Illini RJ Melendez), holds other offers from Valparaiso, VCU, NJIT, Appalachian State, Iona, Wichita State, Charleston, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Xavier, Tulsa, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, Marquette, Texas Tech, New Mexico State, Florida A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Milwaukee, Stetson, Morgan State and UIC.
Burks' ranking in the Class of 2023 is also all over the place. He's ranked as high as No. 77 in the class and as a four-star prospect by On3, considered an unranked three-star by Rivals and isn't ranked at all by 247Sports.
Burks helped Central Pointe Christian go 25-9 last season playing a national schedule. He took a visit to Ole Miss earlier this month and also participated in the Pangos All-American Camp as his profile has risen throughout the spring and early summer.
