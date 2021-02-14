Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There wasn't a lot of debate about what to run offensively in the final minutes of the second half and into overtime Friday night for Illinois coach Brad Underwood. The only real question was where he'd try and get Ayo Dosunmu the ball. Because it was going to be in his hands.
Nebraska (mostly unsuccessfully) tried to make Dosunmu go left. The Illini guard instead worked the 'Huskers going to his right. You know the stats by now. Dosunmu scored the last 10 points of regulation and first five of overtime. His 31-point performance came with 17 in the final 8 1/2 total minutes.
"It’s winning time," Underwood said. "He’s that guy. He’s got the ‘it.’ I don’t know how to describe it. He’s been in that situation his whole life. He’s confident. He’s not afraid.
"He got good looks throughout the game, and he missed them. Put the game on the line, and that sucker was nothing but the bottom of the net. … It’s just the ‘it’ factor. He’s a mentally very, very tough kid and not afraid. He’s just got that ability to flip a switch that says, ‘Hey, I’m going to win a game,’ and go do it."
All by running rather straightforward offense It wasn't just winning time for Illinois. It was "Iso Ayo" time.
"You put the ball in playmakers’ hands to make plays," Underwood said. "Sometimes it’s just about going to get one yourself. He got downhill and to the rim. We ran one set five straight times. He got to the rim and got fouled. I wasn’t born last weekend. I'm going to run the same play until they guard it."
