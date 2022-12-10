Good Morning, Illini Nation: Iso Matt
There's been quite a bit written about Matthew Mayer this week. And there's more in today's News-Gazette ahead of the Penn State game as Mayer opened up about some of the challenges he's faced lately. But this one last tidbit from Brad Underwood on Mayer's 21-point performance in the win against Texas didn't have a place. Other than here.
"We've seen that for the last two or three weeks in practice," Underwood said of Mayer's breakout game at Madison Square Garden. "He's had days where he's made eight, nine, 10 in a row. He's doing a lot of really good things positionally on the defensive side. He had three blocks (against Texas). Most of them verticality type blocks. That's being in the right position.
"We've seen it all. That just needed to translate. He's a very good isolation player. He's got that ability to go get one. We ran a double drag to get a 5-man on him. They switched, and he's pretty hard to handle in that scenario. We got him in some isolations in post-ups. He's really hard to handle because he can really pivot."
