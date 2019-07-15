Good Morning, Illini Nation: It's a fine line as far as Underwood is concerned
The shooters on the Illinois basketball team aren’t the only ones more than OK with the new college three-point line matching the international line at 22 feet, 1 3 / 4 inches.
Illini coach Brad Underwood is on board, too, even if teams — like during the trial phase in last season’s NIT — drop a couple percentage points from beyond the arc.
Makes sense.
A significant concept in Underwood’s offense is “spread.” Moving the three-point line back not quite two feet just means there’s more room (and some different angles) inside the arc for Illinois to cut toward the basket. The same stands true for what the Illini can do around running their offense through the high post.
More space inside the three-point line isn’t a bad thing for a team set to throw a 1-2 frontcourt punch of 6-foot-9, 235-pound Giorgi Bezhanishvili and 7-foot, 290-pound Kofi Cockburn.
“I think it creates better spacing,” Underwood said. “I think it’s going to open the floor. I think it’s going to provide interior play — more room to maneuver, maybe lengthen close outs (and) lengthening tags on pick-and-rolls in certain situations. I’m excited to see how it plays out. It could be pretty beneficial for us.”
A new three-point line has created more work for the Illinois shooters, though, as they adjust to having less space in the corners. Even the relatively slight change in distance created a tighter area to spot up from in the high percentage area.
“It dramatically changes your footwork in the corners,” Underwood said. “The new line we’re going to is now the NBA line in the corners. There’s not very much room there. It’s a drastic difference in footwork and we’re having to teach some things differently there.”
More space for the Illinois offense could be a good thing. Opposing teams are going to have that same space, too, and the Illini’s high pressure defense has been prone to being back cut. More room to do that now.
Underwood is looking at tweaks to his defense — perhaps adjusting how Illinois defends ball screens — but, simply put, smarter defensive play has been a focus this offseason.
“I think it’s one of the things we spent a lot of time on this spring and summer is we’ve got to guard the ball better without fouling,” Underwood said. “So many fouls just senseless by reaching. We’ve talked a lot about that. Those go hand in hand with having a little better rim protection and making our rotations a little better.”
