Good Morning, Illini Nation: Italy was 'very, very special and educational'
Questions for the beat writer? Click here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood met with the media Monday afternoon. Several topics were broached in the nearly 25 minutes he answered questions, with the recently completed trip to Italy first among them. Among other items, Underwood ultimately discussed ...
Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn not making the trip:
“We endured a little bit, obviously, with some of the visa issues those two young men had. I feel terrible for them that they didn’t get to experience Italy. ... Every country has a treaty with the country you’re going to. What the actual snafu was we don’t know. We feel terrible for them because nobody knew about it. Yet, you look out there and almost every team we saw over there had somebody impacted and left at home because of those things. It’s tough for those guys, yet from a basketball standpoint we got a lot out of those 10 days (of practice).”
The timing of the trip:
“It’s nice to have a group of veterans back and to be able to enhance and move forward with your teachings in those 10 practices. Then to add some pieces and not have a complete overhaul as we would have had we gone the year before. The timing was perfect and was a great opportunity for Alan (Griffin) and Tevian (Jones) to expand their roles, get more minutes and log heavy minutes in game times.”
And the impact on the team beyond basketball:
“We look at history here as 200 years old or 300 years old. Yet you walk in to see the painting of “The Last Supper” on the wall (of Santa Marie delle Grazie) and you see the Colosseum — one of the seven wonders of the world — and realize what all has gone on there. It’s history beyond really what these guys truly know. It almost makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up a little bit when you walk into the Colosseum and know what all has gone in there. I think our guys enjoyed all of that and taking all that in and seeing Florence and all the duomos. Milan. Lake Como is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen. ... The culture, the food. It all made it very, very special and educational.
News-Gazette