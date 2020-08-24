Good Morning, Illini Nation: It's a group effort planning for 2020-21
The bar is set awfully low for the 2020-21 college basketball season. Manage it better than college football did in the last month? Attaboys all around. That college basketball coaches seem to be more congenial as a group than their football counterparts certainly helps.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches is working in concert with the NCAA to make the 2020-21 season happen. That includes Big Ten representation on the NABC board of directors in Purdue coach Matt Painter and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. They're keeping the rest of the conference's coaches informed of any and all progress toward a season.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a couple more connections to that group in West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and South Carolina coach Frank Martin, who are also on the NABC board. Those two, of course, are the last two coaches he worked for before getting the Stephen F. Austin job.
"I’ve never been a part of a league where coaches didn’t get along," Underwood said. "I think we make so much of the fact that we go compete like hell for 40 minutes and we all love the game. We all love student-athletes. We're all in it for the well-being of the game and to see student-athletes become successful. We're all on board for that stuff.
"We may have differing opinions on stuff, but it comes back to unification. You talk about connected. We’re as dialed in as any group of coaches could possibly be. We’re staying informed. Matt and Tom keep us informed of what’s going on. Rick Boyages at the Big Ten keeps us in tune with his conversations with other conferences. All that’s really positive. As coaches, we understand that being together is in the best interest of everybody. You don’t find anybody that’s out there not supportive of one another."
