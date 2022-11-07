Good Morning, Illini Nation: It's game day
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
It's game day. Illinois will open the 2022-23 season at 8 p.m. against Eastern Illinois. Here's what coach Brad Underwood had to say about the start of a new basketball year:
"It's here. It's upon us. Glad to have a scrimmage and an exhibition. Those were great learning tools for us. It's exciting to go through the experiences we went through in terms of putting our guys out there in front of 15,000 — the nerves, letting guys find their pregame routine. Then a scrimmage where you could actually coach and teach and learn a lot. Both those scenarios were very, very beneficial. Now we get to do it where they count.
"We've got EIU coming in here, right down the road. They have one of the best coaches in the country in my opinion. Marty (Simmons) is an unbelievable tactician and unbelievable teacher. He's turned that around, in my opinion, pretty quick. His staff has done a nice job of replacing talent You look forward to these challenges early in the season when you face a well-coached team. They run great actions. It's one of those things where you know Marty is going to counter what you do. It's good for the coaching staff, as well, to face a guy like that. We're excited."
