Illinois' season is on the line again today in Pittsburgh. That's just the nature of the NCAA tournament. Illinois survived and advanced Friday, but it's still win or go home (for good). Here's more of what was said — rather Kofi Cockburn-centric — during Saturday's press conferences at PPG Paints Arena:
On if Illinois has lost its swagger in the last couple weeks
"I definitely don't think we lost our swagger. I think we're a really confident team. We have great chemistry. I think it's just the way the games went. We came out a little bit flat. You can't really do that. This is college basketball. Every team needs to come out with that competitive edge. It's just up to us to start right, start with great energy and respect for each other, but our swagger is still there." — Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn
On the quick turnaround from winning Friday night and playing early Sunday
"It's taking advantage of the rest. Rest is the best recovery. Just making sure you get off your feet, making sure you get whatever you need. People recover differently. Most people use ice, most people use compression and stuff like that. Just knowing your recovery and using it to the maximum, getting a lot of sleep and eating the right food." — Cockburn
On defending Cockburn without fouling
"Just keep our hands off him really and keep our body off him. He plays aggressive. That's how he draws all his fouls. We've got to still stick to playing aggressive. But if you get elbowed in the face, you get elbowed in the face. But you've got to stay aggressive, don't foul him, just play with our bodies, hands up, and that's the game plan right there." — Houston forward Fabian White Jr.
On Cockburn's progression as a player
"They've done a nice job developing him. Some of the tape I watched (Saturday) morning wasn't just all dunks and post moves. He's got a little floater to him. If you give it to him early on a short roll, he'll catch it and knows how to make a shot from 10, 12 feet without jump stopping. He's got some skill. He probably didn't have that when he first got to Illinois, so hats off to their coaching staff for developing that." — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson
