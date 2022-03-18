Good Morning, Illini Nation: It's gameday
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois will face Chattanooga in approximately 12 hours in Pittsburgh. Here's what's on Brad Underwood's mind heading into the 4 vs. 13 matchup:
On how he feels about his team
"With the emergence of Coleman (Hawkins) — getting him back — I feel better about our basketball team right now than I’ve felt in a long time. That’s saying that after we missed 10 free throws, 10 layups, three dunks and still had a chance to win a game against a team that’s really hot (Indiana in the Big Ten tournament before it got blow out by Saint Mary’s). Still had a chance to win the game. I feel great. I think we’ve been guarding better."
On being more aggressive
"Our two lowest offensive efficiency games are Rutgers and the Indiana game. Two of the three. They were also our lowest turnover games. We played too tentative. We’re not doing that. We’re not going into this tournament doing that. We’re going to let it fly and have fun. We’re going to compete and going to execute and we're going to play hard."
On getting back to NCAA tournament after last year's disappointment
"Well, I look forward to getting to the NCAA Tournament every year. That's our goal. That's one of our goals. You can go down every major program in college basketball, and they've been upset in the tournament. All you can do is keep coming back. That's the way I look at that.
Last year we lost, and we had a great season. This year we backed it up, we won another championship. All we can do tomorrow is show up and play and play the best we can. We're excited every year to get back. It's six games and you've got to be your best every single night or you get beat and go home."
