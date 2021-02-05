Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois coach Brad Underwood pursued Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson on the transfer market ahead of the 2019-20 season for a reason. The duo would add some experience and bolster the Illini's depth on the wing. Eventually. Both had to sit out after transferring.
A back injury has sidelined Hutcherson for this entire current season. Grandison's role built slowly, but he's been in the starting lineup the last three games. The fit might have seemed counterintuitive at first, but a guy that played two seasons in a Princeton-style offense for Bill Carmody at Holy Cross was a fit in Underwood's more uptempo system.
"When we mentioned the term ‘run’ he didn’t know what that was," Underwood joked. "There was so much value in him playing for Bill and playing in that system. You saw his cutting. I’m a big fan of cutting. He’s a very, very good passer. He was a streaky shooter, but he found so many other ways to score that he didn’t just have to dial in and focus on shooting.
"The year off has helped him with his jump shot immensely. Jake is always in the gym. He’s an unbelievable worker. He’s a smart young man. All the pieces, we just kept checking boxes. Loved his motor. He’s got versatility being able to play the 3 and being able to play the 4. Even though they played a little slower, Bill’s system was a big sell for us because of the execution piece and passing and cutting he had to play with.
"It’s a feel. It’s an instinct. Jake’s got a really good basketball IQ. He plays with just such a clear mind. It’s simple. It’s all on reads. That’s a read-based offense. We’re not as read-based now as we used to be, but there’s great opportunities for it, and he’s a guy that just capitalizes on all those. You put him in a zone, and he’s pretty lethal."
