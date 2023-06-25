Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins had a spot to fill on his coaching staff this spring when Pat Monaghan — the assistant that got Marcus Domask to Carbondale — took a job at Green Bay for first-year coach Sundance Wicks. Former Illinois guard, assistant coach and interim coach Jerrance Howard was available after leaving Texas last August and sitting out the 2022-23 season.
So Mullins went to the two coaches he trusts the most — Bruce Weber and Chris Lowery — to get their thoughts on Howard and a potential fit with the Salukis. Their feedback made hiring Howard in April a no brainer, and Mullins is thrilled with how it has worked so far.
“Jerrance is awesome,” the SIU coach said. “I was very fortunate to add him to the staff. He brings championship experience. He brings a ton of winning credibility and unbelievable energy. His work ethic has been awesome, and the relationships he’s been able to form with the players, you can tell why he’s been successful in his career.
“I knew Jerrance a little bit just through the basketball circles, but when I started talking with Coach Weber and Coach Lowery and how they spoke about him, those are two guys i trust as much as anyone. That kind of sealed the deal. Then once I started having conversions with Jerrance about what he was about and what he was looking for as well I thought it was a great fit.”
Howard spent the 2021-22 season at Texas and the previous eight at Kansas as a top recruiter or former Illinois coach Bill Self. Prior to his time with the Jayhawks, Howard spent one season at SMU with Larry Brown after five in Champaign at his alma mater with Weber.