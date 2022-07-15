Good Morning, Illini Nation: July offers continue
Illinois leaned in to international recruiting again Thursday with an offer to Italian point guard Niccoló Moretti. The younger brother of former Texas Tech standout Davide Moretti came to the U.S. for the 2021-22 season, played at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., and has since reclassified backward to the Class of 2023.
Very excited to say that I’ve received an offer form Illinois university!!🧡 pic.twitter.com/2bSagMd55T— Niccolo’ Moretti (@Niccolomoretti7) July 14, 2022
Moretti, a 6-foot-2 point guard, participated in the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta last week, and he's about to get some international experience representing Italy. Thursday also marked his call up to the Italian's U18 team for three games in Greece ahead of the FIBA U18 European Championship in August in Turkey. Current Illini Zacharie Perrin will also be in Turkey later this summer representing Team France.
The Illinois offer was one of two for Moretti this week after his performance at the NBA Academy Games. He also earned an offer from USC and holds other offers from Radford, Northern Kentucky, Mount St. Mary's and Bryant.
18 year old Niccolo Moretti @Niccolomoretti7 is shifty with deep range and court vision. Been very impressive at @nbaacademy Games and is getting some high major interest. Led his team to today’s championship game and is currently 2nd in assists for the tournament (🎥 @AntGoods pic.twitter.com/isR0lM8EQ9— Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) July 10, 2022
Another offer of note from earlier this month went to Class of 2026 guard Chidi Nwigwe. That's right. The Class of 2026. Nwigwe, who checks in at 6-6, will play his freshman year at Bergen Catholic (N.J.) this coming season. He's the first Class of 2026 offer for the Illini and holds other offers from Fordham, St. Bonaventure and Georgia Tech.
Illinois is the latest program to offer Class of 2026 PG Chidi Nwigwe @iamchidinwigwe @RiversideHawks @RealScoutBBall @NYCHoops @NYCHoopsnball @VerbalCommits— Zach Smart (@ZSmart914) July 9, 2022
