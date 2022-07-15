College/Prep Sports Reporter

Niccolo Moretti
DME Academy
Episode 206: Finally settled

Illinois leaned in to international recruiting again Thursday with an offer to Italian point guard Niccoló Moretti. The younger brother of former Texas Tech standout Davide Moretti came to the U.S. for the 2021-22 season, played at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., and has since reclassified backward to the Class of 2023. 

Moretti, a 6-foot-2 point guard, participated in the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta last week, and he's about to get some international experience representing Italy. Thursday also marked his call up to the Italian's U18 team for three games in Greece ahead of the FIBA U18 European Championship in August in Turkey. Current Illini Zacharie Perrin will also be in Turkey later this summer representing Team France.

The Illinois offer was one of two for Moretti this week after his performance at the NBA Academy Games. He also earned an offer from USC and holds other offers from Radford, Northern Kentucky, Mount St. Mary's and Bryant.

Another offer of note from earlier this month went to Class of 2026 guard Chidi Nwigwe. That's right. The Class of 2026. Nwigwe, who checks in at 6-6, will play his freshman year at Bergen Catholic (N.J.) this coming season. He's the first Class of 2026 offer for the Illini and holds other offers from Fordham, St. Bonaventure and Georgia Tech.

